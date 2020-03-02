Team of local middle-school students to compete in National Science Bowl this spring

A team of middle school students from Bakersfield has qualified to compete in the National Science Bowl later this spring

A team from St. John Lutheran School qualified for the national finals after winning a regional competition last weekend. They will now move forward to the finals, which will be held from April 30 to May 4 in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which sponsors the event.

“The Department of Energy is committed to fostering opportunities for our nation’s students, and we congratulate St. John’s Lutheran in advancing to the National Finals, where they will continue to showcase their talents as the top minds in math and science,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

The NSB brings together thousands of middle- and high-school students from across the country together to participate in a fast-paced question-and-answer competition where they are required to solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

The top 16 high school teams and the top 16 middle school teams in the finals will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments. Prizes for the top two high school teams will be announced at a later date.