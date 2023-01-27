BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local high school students dubbed “Team Hometown Heroes” partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to teach students at Highland Elementary School about the important role first responders play in the community.



The assembly featured a presentation by officers where they explained what their job entails and how those tasks keep the community safe. Team Hometown Heroes said they hope the assembly will help create a respectful bond between the community and the police department, especially when they feel the work the BPD does every day often goes unnoticed and underappreciated.

“We chose to focus on Highland Elementary School because we don’t really get any outreach this far in town. So we just wanted to make sure these students have a relationship with the police department even though they don’t see them every single day and might not know what they do. I personally wanted to do this school because my two little sisters go here and I thought it’d be really important for them to see what the police department do so they can have trust in them whenever they grow up.” said the high school group.



The high school seniors expressed hope that the Bakersfield Police will continue this project at other elementary schools in the city to help unify the community in the years to come.