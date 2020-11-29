Team Dignity Health service project creates birthday cards for local children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Team Dignity Health, part of the Dream Builder’s program here in Bakersfield, kicked off the first event of a new community service project looking to bring some joy to kids and teens celebrating their birthdays

The team is comprised of eight high school seniors from schools around the city. The project called Celebrating Youth, allows community members to create birthday cards to give to underpriviledged youth in Kern County.

The cards will be delivered with a birthday goodie bag to recognize each child’s importance.

The team’s goal is to have enough cards for 300 children.

“We know that a lot of emphasis is usually put on holidays and birthdays go unnoticed. Birthdays are the one thing that help bring joy to these kids and just feel like theyre important, its their day on that one day of the year,” Team Dignity Health member Monika McKenna said.

For more information on this project and future events, contact Katie Werdel at 661-345-0253.