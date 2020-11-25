Team Dignity Health Celebrating You(th)! holding birthday card drive Saturday for underprivileged youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dream Builders’ Team Dignity Health Celebrating You(th)! is kicking off the first event of a new community service project on Saturday.

The team will be holding a card drive on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the bluffs, near the parking lot at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard. The project aims to have birthday cards created by community members to give to underprivileged youth in Kern County.

The cards will be given with a birthday goody bag of treats to recognize each child’s importance.

Socially distanced tables will be set up at the event and face masks must be worn. Hand sanitizers and art supplies will be provided for making the birthday cards. The team said its goal is to have enough cards for 300 children.

Team Dignity Health Celebrating You(th)! is comprised of eight high school seniors from schools around the city who are members of the Jim Burke Education Foundation Ford Dream Builders program.