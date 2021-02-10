Team agreed upon to oversee settlement between KCSO, Department of Justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A team has been agreed upon to oversee the terms of a settlement agreement reached between the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice in reforming a wide range of practices at the Kern agency.

Joseph Brann and Dr. Angela Wolf have been appointed as co-monitors of the judgment announced in December to revise use-of-force policies, require deputies to articulate a valid reason under the law to conduct a consent search, reiterate that stopping or detaining someone can only occur when there is suspicion of a crime, and other items highlighted by the DOJ.

Brann has previously served as court-appointed monitor for reforms in Riverside and Maywood, according to a sheriff’s release. He and Wolf, who uses community-based research and data in efforts to improve justice system strategies, currently serve as monitors of a federal settlement agreement between the DOJ and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The two are now assembling a team to help address the areas the DOJ said must be improved.