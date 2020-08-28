Teaching during a pandemic: How Kern educators have adapted to distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers in Kern County are adapting to distance learning the best they can during a pandemic, but some teachers say they are willing to teach in-person classes as soon as possible, even if that means fighting to stay healthy.

Fuentes says some students struggle with distance learning. She says last spring as many as 11 percent of students at South High School reported they didn’t have internet at home.

This year, the county is providing free devices and internet hotspots for students that can’t afford them. Krista Herrera works as an administrator for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. She also has a preschooler taking online classes.

“His preschool’s open, but he’s home not necessarily because I’m really worried about his own health, I’m worried that he could contract something and give it to us,” said Herrera. “Then we could give it to our grandparents.”

She said she knows that may not work for every family.

“This situation is working for my child because I’ve been able to get help,” said Herrera. “That’s an opportunity I have that some families don’t have.”

Herrera and Fuentes say their highest priority is each student’s health and education.

“More importantly right now, I think that kids need to know they’re cared for, that there’s a community out there for all of their needs, not just academic needs,” said Fuentes.