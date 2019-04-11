Teaching credential reinstated for man acquitted of sexting with student

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Johnny Gray Watson's teaching credential has been reinstated following his acquittal last month on a misdemeanor charge he texted a 17-year-old student and asked her for sex.

But Watson, 51, has not returned to work at the Kern High School District, and it's unclear if he ever will.

KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said in an email Thursday the district is "evaluating its options at this time."

Watson last month said he wants to return to his job teaching video production at KHSD's Regional Occupational Center.

He had been accused of making inappropriate remarks to the student between October and November of 2017, Bakersfield police said in a probable cause declaration. The teen presented police with photographs of messages she shared with Watson on Snapchat, court documents said.

Watson told the teen to not say anything about the messages, according to the documents. He said his career would be over if anyone find out, documents said.

A jury found him not guilty on March 15.