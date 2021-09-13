Teachers offered free drive-thru dinner for their work during ongoing pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two local organizations want to say “thank you” to teachers with a free dinner.

Most teachers have been back in the classroom for nearly a month as they continue to navigate the uncharted territories of teaching during a pandemic.

CityServe and the Kern Leadership Alliance are holding the event Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Teachers will get a to-go dinner for two along with a bag full of classroom supplies. All teachers are welcome to attend, but you must pre-register ahead of time.

You can register at this link.

