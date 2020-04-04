Teachers at Veterans Elementary hold Teacher Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers at Veterans Elementary joined in on the newest trend in Kern County. Staff held a Teacher Parade Friday afternoon near the school’s area in northwest Bakersfield.

This fun and new social distancing trend permits teachers to keep in touch with their students after Gov. Newsom announced that the state recommends all schools to remained closed for the rest of the school year.

Teachers took the time to decorate their cars by showing their school pride. They also honked their horns and waved to students.

Many students made signs expressing how much they miss their teachers.