BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can celebrate your mother by attending a “tea party with a purpose” as the Junior League of Bakersfield will be holding its second annual Mother’s Day Tea celebrating moms and their families, according to a release from the organizers.

The event will begin with a traditional tea party as a brunch service that will include salads, sandwiches, sides and traditional tea treats, as well as wine and mimosas, the release says.

The party will also include activities for kids as well as a photo booth to take pictures of attendees and guests all dressed up with their loved ones, organizers say.

The Junior League’s second annual Mother’s Day Tea will take place May 13th from 10 a.m. at the organization’s community center located at 1928 19th St.

Tickets are available now and go for $90 for adults, and $45 for under 21. Children ages 2 and under are free accompanied by an adult.

All proceeds go to fund the Junior League’s non-profit projects benefiting local women in Kern County.