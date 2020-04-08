TCSO investigating suspicious death near Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a suspicious death near Delano.

The department said that just after 9 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of the Tulare/Kern County line just west of Road 128 in Delano after getting a report of a suspicious death.

TCSO said a Delano police officer found a man’s body in the area after being called there to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. 

Deputies are now on the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available. 

