Taxpayers Association warns PG&E bills in county could rise significantly amid bankruptcy proceedings

Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Kern County could soon see significantly higher electricity bills, the Kern County Taxpayers Association warns.

Two of the association’s directors gave a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors during its morning meeting on Tuesday about how the county could be unfairly hit with higher rates as the utility is expected to pass on bankruptcy costs to customers.

“(PG&E’s) fire damage liabilities, because of the way we consume a large amount of electricity, really slides back to Kern County disproportionately,” said Jeff Frederick.

Frederick said the county is one of the largest energy users in the state due in large part to the oil and agriculture industries. Much of that electricity is exported to other counties.

However, Frederick said PG&E hasn’t been taking that and other factors into account with its rates, such as the fact that Kern County has a high poverty rate and hotter summers than most of the rest of the state, no fire-related liability and supplies a lot of the energy generation in the state.

Frederick said Kern County and other Valley counties are experiencing higher rates than most other counties in the state and could go up even further depending on the outcome of the bankruptcy process.

“Why is Kern County carrying the freight?” he asked. “It’s like we’re the steerage on the ship rowing the boat while everybody topside is going water skiing.”

Frederick warned that higher rates wouldn’t just come to residential customers but commercial and industrial ones as well.

Frederick encouraged the county to get involved in the bankruptcy court proceedings and work with the California Public Utilities Commission to try to resolve these issues.

Specifically, the Taxpayers Association is asking for the board to form a coalition of officials from eight counties in the Central Valley that will advocate for Valley ratepayers.

“PG&E is our service company, and we have to take charge of our destiny and work together to restore this good company, or we will be facing greater issues in the future during our peak summer heat, while ratepayers in more comfortable climate regions enjoy the benefits afforded them by our high bills and energy generation,” Frederick said.

The board took no action regarding the association’s at the meeting.

