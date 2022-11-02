MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis,

McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern. People living in these areas will see a new measure on their ballot next week about whether or not a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted.”



The tax increases could bring hundreds of thousands to small cities. For the county it’s estimated to bring in more than a million every year.

“Really what we’re struggling with is we’re struggling with providing safety service,” Kenneth Williams the McFarland city manager and police chief said. “If you drive around McFarland you can look at our roads and the condition of them and our roads are in need of some huge upgrades.”

The vote for tax increases all hit as inflation puts pressure on many people around the county, who are already squeezing to get by. This one percent increase will bring tax to 8.25% in all the proposed cities except for Ridgecrest. If passed, Ridgecrest tax will become 9.25%.

A majority vote is needed to pass the measures. These tax can be used on regular goods and services. These are the measure titles you’ll see on your ballot for the tax increases. City of McFarland will be listed as measure M. City of Ridgecrest will be listed as measure P. City of Tehachapi will be listed as measure S. Unincorporated Kern will be listed as measure K.

“The money we’re making in the city or in the fields is too little to pay more taxes,” Antonio Gallardo a McFarland business owner said. “I think it’s going to affect all the businesses in McFarland because a lot of people know it’s less expensive here than in other places, so if they increase the prices, it’s going to be more difficult to buy things from businesses.”

However, some people are for the measures as long as the money is used appropriately.

“I voted yes on measure K,” Alexander Ramirez an Oildale resident said. “The thing with taxes is that it mainly supports the community. The government giving back to the community so long as the funds are allocated to where they are supposed to go.”

The money is promised to go to local infrastructure, quality of life upgrades and to assist law enforcement.

“It’s about sustainability,” Williams said. “Us being a small city like us with a low income in nature. It doesn’t’ give us the ability to maintain these things and provide for the citizens how they need to.

Even though the potential money made from these taxes could really help the cities and county most of the people I talked with today say they can not afford to pay more on taxes.