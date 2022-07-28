BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five years after refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller testified her faith is founded on God’s word and she can’t be a part of any action violating her belief that marriage should only occur between a man and a woman.

Referencing Genesis, Leviticus and other books of the Bible, Miller said Thursday she must stay true to her faith, and she only provides baked goods which are uplifting and joyful in design. Her standards stipulate no gory or scary items, nothing drug-related and only alcohol if it’s wine or champagne, no hard liquor.

And no wedding cakes for non-heterosexual couples.

“I don’t discriminate, I just follow my conscience and what the Bible says,” Miller told the court. She’ll sell other products to gay couples, just not wedding cakes.

Her testimony is ongoing. Trial began Monday and both sides could rest today.

Miller is being sued by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing for violating the Unruh Act, which states all people, regardless of sexual orientation, must be given equal service at all businesses. If Judge Eric Bradshaw finds in the department’s favor, Miller would have to either bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples, delegate that job to another employee or stop baking wedding cakes altogether.

In 2017, Miller denied Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez Del-Rio a wedding cake and referred them to another baker. They have testified they were hurt and felt discriminated against. They posted about their experience on social media and contacted DFEH.

The following year, Judge David Lampe issued a ruling in favor of the bakery, finding Miller’s refusal to design and create the cake was protected by the First Amendment’s free speech clause.

An appellate court overturned that decision and DFEH filed a second suit.

Eileen Rodriguez Del-Rio has testified she believes, with enough practice, she could make the cakes Tastries supplies.

Miller’s attorneys have argued the creation of a wedding cake is artistic expression. In explaining the difficulty involved in making her cakes, Miller narrated a video played in court showing a Tastries employee frosting and stacking a wedding cake.

“It’s just like an artist with a canvas, but our canvas is cake,” she said.

Miller said she doesn’t hate homosexuals. She testified she has gay friends, and has employed homosexuals.