The bakery is accused of violating a gay couple's civil rights in refusing to make them a wedding cake in 2017.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tastries Bakery clearly violated a state civil rights act when it refused to make a gay couple a wedding cake because of their sexual orientation, a state attorney said Friday.

Gregory Mann, an attorney with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which is suing Tastries owner Cathy Miller, noted she testified the couple would have received the cake if they had been heterosexual. He said her actions violate the Unruh Act, which says all people, regardless of sexual orientation, must be given equal services at all businesses.

He’s been asked why the couple didn’t just go to another bakery. That’s beside the point, Mann said. Every business must provide equal service.

“How can you have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness when you walk into a business and the business sells a product to the person in front of you and says, ‘I’m not going to sell to you because of who you are?'” Mann said.

A bakery doesn’t have to offer every conceivable cake, pastry or cookie ever created, the attorney said. But the products it does offer must be made available to every customer.

Millet testified her Christian beliefs about marriage only being appropriate between a man and a woman preclude her from baking cakes for same-sex weddings.

One of Miller’s attorneys with the Thomas More Society will present a closing argument after Mann, who began at 1:30 p.m.

If Superior Court Jude Eric Bradshaw finds in the department’s favor, Miller would have to either make wedding cakes for same-sex couples, delegate that job to another employee or stop baking wedding cakes altogether.

In 2017, Miller denied Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez Del-Rio a wedding cake and referred them to another baker. They have testified they were hurt and felt discriminated against. They posted about their experience on social media and contacted DFEH.

The following year, Judge David Lampe issued a ruling in favor of the bakery, finding Miller’s refusal to design and create the cake was protected by the First Amendment’s free speech clause.

An appellate court overturned that decision and the case went to trial Monday.