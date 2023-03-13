BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has awarded more than $3.6 million to attorneys who represented Bakersfield baker Cathy Miller after she was sued for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, according to a ruling recently made public.

A total of $3,624,011.50 in attorney fees was awarded to Limandri & Jonna LLP, which Judge Eric Bradshaw noted took the case pro bono and spent more than four years on it. The state must pay that amount.

“The action, in and out of court, was politically contentious, and the trial and outcome evidenced the significant time, effort, and complex legal research and strategy by defense counsel,” Bradshaw said in Friday’s ruling. “Further influencing the Court is the element of public service achieved — the defense of constitutional rights with no monetary recovery.”

Miller was sued in 2017 after refusing to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. In October, Bradshaw ruled in her favor, finding her “pure and expressive speech is entitled to protection under the First Amendment” and the baking of a Tastries wedding cake is “labor-intensive” and “artistic.”

Bradshaw said state attorneys for the Department of Fair Employment and Housing failed to prove Miller intentionally discriminated against same-sex couple Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio because of their sexual orientation. He said in his ruling Miller’s only intent was “fidelity to her sincere Christian beliefs.”

At trial, attorneys with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing argued Miller violated a California civil rights act which says all people, regardless of sexual orientation, must be given equal service at all businesses.

Miller’s lawyers said forcing her to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples would violate her religious beliefs that marriage should only occur between a man and a woman. They also argued the creation of a wedding cake is a form of artistic expression and the state cannot force a person to create a piece of art against their will.

“Defendants vindicated the liberties and rights of constitutionally-protected speech and religion, which are important rights affecting the public interest,” Bradshaw said in Friday’s ruling. “This action conveyed a significant benefit on a large class of person who would choose to exercise and stand on constitutional rights of religious faith and expression that are neither unreasonable nor bigoted, even though unpopular with other people.”