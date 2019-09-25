Taste of Downtown to be held Oct. 17 at Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Business Association announced Wednesday it’s holding the Taste of Downtown on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Kern County Museum.

The DBA said it’s combining the event with Third Thursday in honor of its 65th anniversary and will have food, drinks and live music available. It will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 with $1 per each tasting ticket. To purchase tickets, go to Bakersfielddba.com/tod.

The Fall Third Thursday will have The Avaiators and Blond Faith performing, and features events including a kids’ Halloween costume contest.

The event will be $5 for adults and free for children. Vendors can apply online at Bakersfielddba.com/tt.