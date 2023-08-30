BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taste of Downtown will be back in action in September, and the kickoff starts this Friday.

According to the Downtown Business Association, the event kicks off with the “Best Downtown Martini” for First Friday on Sept. 1. Participants can stop by participating restaurants, download a QR code, purchase a signature martini and vote for the best one online through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Then, Taste of Downtown returns on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Iron Lily, located at 424 24th St. The top three restaurants in the Best Downtown Martini contest will compete and be judged by local celebrity judges.

Additionally, entertainment will be provided by the Kern Dance Alliance and Tracy People’s “Boogie Shooz” band. There will also be a drawing for prizes, gambling tables and downtown food vendors from participating restaurants, according to DBA.

DBA said tickets are $85 per person, or $160 for a couple. Proceeds will benefit the DBA’s Block to Block Program.

For more information on participating restaurants or bars and on how to purchase tickets, visit the DBA’s website or call them at 661-325-5892.