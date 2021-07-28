Target registry set up to benefit girls involved in deadly Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) – Community members in Wasco have set up a registry at Target for the two girls involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting.

The girls — 9-year-old Ami Bella and 7-year-old Luna Bella Ramirez — are in need of clothing, school supplies and more. Items purchased through registry can be dropped off at California Home Pros, located at 1001 7th St. Suite E, or at the Elementary Education Resource Center at 440 Griffith Ave.

The drive will go on until at least Aug. 3, according to Wasco Councilman Tilo Ortiz.

Find the registry here.