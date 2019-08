BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Target is hosting a hiring event next week to celebrate its store remodel inside the Valley Plaza Mall.

The event is happening at the Target located at 2901 Ming Avenue on Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Team members receive benefits like 10% discounts at Target stores and online, and additional 20% off fruits, vegetables, and certain merchandise.

You must apply online prior to the event. You can also