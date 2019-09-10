Target hosting car seat trade-in event through Sept. 13

Target is hosting its popular car seat trade-in event this week.

Three target locations in Bakersfield are participating:

The three stores will accept any used car seat including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases and car seats that are expired or damaged through Friday, Sept. 13.

In exchange, Target will give you a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, stroller or select baby home gear.

Target says they have recycled nearly 790,000 car seats since launching the program back in 2016.

