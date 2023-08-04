BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Target store located at the Valley Plaza mall will begin to enforce a chaperone policy, which states teenagers must be accompanied by a guardian in order to enter the store after 4 p.m.

A Target employee said an increase of fights and thefts inside the store is what led officials to enforce the new controversial rule.

Although store employees are not allowed to check ID’s, they can enforce the policy on any individuals who look underage.

The store is legally allowed to profile customers based on age to prevent the risk of thefts, according to a lawyer.