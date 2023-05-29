BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sons of The American Legion took part in the 4th Annual Taps Across America at the Kern County Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon.

This annual event started in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic.

Instrumentalists in Kern County and across the country began playing the bugle call around 3 p.m. local time.

The event coincides with the National Moment of Remembrance, which asks all citizens, wherever they are, to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.