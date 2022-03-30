BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tanya Richard has been named to the second highest position in the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, and her husband was hired this week by the same department.

Richard has been appointed chief assistant public defender, second only to Public Defender Peter Kang.

“Her exemplary willingness to so graciously, unhesitatingly, and selflessly give of her time, recognizing the enormous demands placed upon her, underscores her value to the office and our community,” Kang said in a news release.

Richard’s husband, Kelsey Stout, was hired by the public defender’s office on Monday as an extra-help deputy public defender.

Kang said Stout’s hiring does not violate the county’s nepotism policy because he will be directly supervised by Kang; Richard is outside his supervision chain. Kang said Richard had no input on her husband’s hiring or assignment.

“(Stout) would likely be hired by any office,” said Kang, noting Stout graduated from Yale University and was admitted to the California bar in 2008.

Richard, a graduate of University of New Orleans and Loyola Law School, has won acquittal for many public defender clients, including several facing life prison terms, Kang said. Last week, she secured acquittals on drug distribution charges where the defendant faced more than 20 years in prison.