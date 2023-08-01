BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large vehicle fire threatened guests staying at the Western Inn in Taft early Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a large truck on fire at 222 Kern Street in Taft. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a tanker truck used to haul liquid asphalt or bitumen fully engulfed in flames, KCFD officials said.

The brutal heat caused the contents of the tanker to spill out across the hotel’s parking lot, but the hotel never caught fire. Taft police officers were also on scene and assisted KCFD in evacuating all occupants of the hotel, according to the fire department.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes after arriving. No injuries were reported.