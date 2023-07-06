BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield shelter dog found her forever home after being fostered by 17’s Tami Mlcoch.

Tami and her family fostered Sadie last week and she turned out to be a special dog. Tami and her family were not looking to adopt but Sadie is a perfect fit. Tami’s daughter became attached to Sadie.

Sadie took a few days to settle in, but Tami says both of her dogs adore Sadie and does not bother her cat.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in desperate need of foster families and encourages families to foster animals from the shelter. “[The shelter] provides everything you just have to open your heart and home,” Tami said.