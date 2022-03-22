BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re over the age of 50 and you grew up in Bakersfield, you may know the name Tam O’Shanter and it may be making a comeback.

That of course is up to the party that purchases the once-popular restaurant-bar on Alta Vista Drive. The Tam opened in 1946 during that surge of post-war prosperity that transformed the country and this city. But its heyday – according to those still with us today – was the late 1970s through the 80s, when the fine-dining restaurant was the best in the city and the nightclub was the place to dance and be seen, espcially if you were single. In those days the Tam was owned and operated by Margaret Lemucchi and her husband, attorney Tim Lemucchi.

Margaret Pendley, who waitressed at the Tam for 21 years, said it had few peers.

“There was the Coachlight and Maison Jaussaud,” she said. “Kinda, those were still in the picture a little bit, but the Tam was the Tam. Everybody came to the Tam.”

If you were to ask your server for a suggestion from the menu you might get something like this:

“Filet mignon,” Pendley said. “Sounding weird would be: The frog legs are very good. The quail. Rack of lamb. I mean, that rack of lamb was something. Escargot.”

Rock stars like Billy Idol and Peter Wolf dined here. So did country singer Mel Tillis, actress Annette Funicello and local celebrities like Frank Gifford, Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. But the action was over on the nightclub side of the building where Glenda Robles, fronting a number of bands, was one of many local acts with faithful followings.

Sheldon Lyday, a waiter and a doorman at the nightclub entrance, said it was the happening place to be.

“We’d have a nice live band, do some dancing, guys would be doing the pick-up,” he said. “We kept it pretty clean. You know, there was an occasional moment where we had to intervene. But we would intervene in a kind way as first, you know. “

The Tam has been closed for more than a decade now, but that could change quickly, from outward appearances. David Bernal is part of the real estate team listing the landmark for $400,000.

“This is an iconic area of town,” he said. “My family grew up here. My dad grew up in Bakersfield, born and raised in the 60s. It would be great to restore it. And yet refurbish it. And still maintain its charm. We were talking about keeping some of the red brick. We were talking about some of the hardwood floors. It would be great if someone could come in and update it without losing the nostalgia.”

Does the old restaurant need some love? Sure. Might it benefit from nostalgic curiosity as much as from a quality kitchen? Probably. Once upon a time the Tam O’Shanter was the place to be. Could it be the place to be again? That is up to the next buyer.