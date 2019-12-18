Talks of building World War II memorial in Bakersfield begin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are plans to build a World War II memorial in Bakersfield.

A small committee meeting Tuesday night discussed possible locations for the memorial.

Possible locations include near the Amtrak station, Pioneer Village, or along the Kern River Parkway.

Marc Sandall, one of the organizers of the memorial, believes it needs to be built before all our World War II veterans are gone.

“We have veteran memorials for the Korean War, the Vietnam War…those killed in action by the Amtrak station..that same memorial houses a beautiful fountain for all who have served, even a Medal of Honor plaza in front so I think it’s time to have a World War II memorial,” Sandall said.

The memorial is currently in the formative stages.