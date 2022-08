BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite online rumors, the owner of Talbots told 17 News the store is not closing.

`7 News received messages from viewers saying they tried to return items to the store, but were met with a closed sign on the door.

Talbot’s Manager Ramona Tuscher says the store was recently hit hard by a wave of COVID-19 cases. She says they expect to be open on Monday.