BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials and forecasters advised and warned of a second winter storm that would bring more snow to the Kern County mountains and passes and the forecasts were correct.

The new snow overnight into Saturday forced many to cancel plans or to consider detours that would add hours of travel due to the closures of I-5 and Highway 58.

Snow along I-5 at the Tejon summit on Feb. 25, 2023 / Photo CHP Fort Tejon

If you were planning to go to Disneyland on Saturday, maybe you could have started your drive Friday afternoon.

One Apple Maps set of directions suggested using a route that would take 8 hours and 48 minutes to get to Downtown Los Angeles from Bakersfield.

As Highway 58 and I-5 close, one of the few ways to get into Kern County was using Highway 101 and Highway 46 through Paso Robles.

Courtesy: Mark Campbell

Courtesy: Mark Campbell

One 17 News viewer shared a video of the drive along Highway 46 Saturday morning and reported a massive backup and the hills covered in snow along the way.

Have you tried to drive out of or back into Kern County on Saturday? How long did it take?