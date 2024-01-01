BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many started with a chilly plunge into the new year. Dozens started with an dive during the 16th annual Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center.

A water temperature of 59 degrees welcomed dozens of people of all ages for a swim. Aliyah Ramirez took the dive for the first time and now intends to make it a tradition.

“Oh, I think this is a great start of the year. I think it’s something I can brag about, and something I can say that I did,” Ramirez said. “It just feels so refreshing to jump into the new year.”

For siblings Israel and Mia Torres, this was also their first polar plunge.

“The moment your body hits the water it’s hard to feel anything,” Israel Torres said.

For coworkers Preston George and Stephanie Talbot, New Year’s Day was about creating a new tradition.

“I think traditions are good!” said George said. “It was supposed to be a larger group, but half the people chickened out. But hopefully next year it’ll be more people.”

“This definitely replaced my morning coffee though, for sure,” Stephanie Talbo said. “It’s something that I can say I did it, and I don’t have to do it again, but I did it! And it was worth it. It was really fun.”

Residents at Highgate Regents began their own traditional Polar Bear Plunge too.

“On our Facebook page I made the joke we should do a polar plunge, and for some reason everybody liked the idea and then it became like, we’re definitely doing it,” said Don Stone.

“And this is just one of the many crazy things we do during the year, so this is our first annual polar plunge, we’re just going to keep going until we rot I think,” said resident David Onsum.

Ramirez agrees this activity is for all ages, and encourages everyone to give it a try next year.

“I would say just do it, don’t even think about it, you know?” said Aliyah Ramirez, “Because you’re going to look back and regret like… ‘Man, I wish I would’ve done that.’ And you’re never too old, you’re never too young. I think it’s for everybody.”