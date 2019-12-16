‘Take these pills or I’m going to kill you,’ man told 12 weeks pregnant ex in forcing miscarriage: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend to have a miscarriage entered her residence while she slept, pointed a silver revolver at her and handed her unidentified white pills while saying, “Take these pills or I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.

The woman told investigators Jagmeet Sandhu forced her to take at least 11 pills which she believed were intended to induce a miscarriage. She said she had broken up with Sandhu about three weeks earlier because he kept pressing her to have an abortion and she wanted to give birth.

She became ill after taking the pills and Sandhu fled the residence, the woman told police. She said Sandhu had never lived with her but was able to enter because he hadn’t returned his key to her residence.

She said she later went to a hospital where the attending physician said the fetus died as a direct result of the pills, according to documents that became available Monday.

The woman was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of the Dec. 10 incident, the reports say.

Sandhu, 23, has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, burglary and making threats. He’s held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Jan. 30.