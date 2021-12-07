Take the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled to return to the McMurtrey Aquatic Center on New Year’s Day. The event was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those brave enough to take the icy plunge into chilly waters can make their way to the aquatic center, located at 1325 Q St., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Participants can either go down the slides or jump in and swim 25 yards before getting out and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

Years ago, people would welcome in the new year with a dip in Lake Ming. When the aquatic center opened up a few years ago, the plunge was moved there.

The minimum age to participate is 7, with those between the ages of 7 to 17 needing written parental consent.

Cost is $5 for the plunge or $30 for the plunge and a sweatshirt. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m. You have until 11:30 a.m. to register.

