BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Apple Core Project is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their new Community Hub with a goal of reducing food insecurity in the community, the project said through a news release.

The celebration, a collaboration with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Leadership Bakersfield, marks the completion of Phase 1 of the Community Hub. It will be used as a food pantry and educational center.

Guests are welcome to tour the new facility on Oct. 30. from 2 to 3 p.m. and is located at 616 Grace St.