BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works has announced a date for the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bike lane in November, according to county officials.

Community members are invited to celebrate the completion of Tehachapi’s shoulder and bike lane improvement project on Backes Lane, Schout and Woodford-Tehachapi Roads.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 27, and will take place at Woodford-Tehachapi Road and Commercial Avenue in Golden Hills.