Taft Union High School District to add its own security, officers may be armed

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Taft Union High School District approved a resolution in a special meeting on Monday to establish its own security department.

For the last four years, the district had contracted with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy assigned to its schools, according to the Taft Union High School District. KCSO ended its contract with all school districts last year, pulling all of its deputies out of Kern school campuses. The sheriff’s office presumably pulled the deputies because they were needed on patrol.

The Taft Union High School District said it has still not decided on how many security officers will be hired and whether or not they will be armed. The district expects to finalize plans in the new few weeks.