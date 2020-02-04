Taft prison set to close in March unless last-minute alternative is found

Taft Correctional Institution could close and lose more than 300 staff as of March 31.

The Management & Training Corporation, which runs the prison, sent a WARN notice to the County of Kern saying that it expects its contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons will end effective March 31 and 332 staff members at the prison will be laid off.

“While MTC continues to work with various authorities to find alternatives to closing the facility, we are required to provide you with notice of the potential closure under state and federal law,” the company said. “At this time, it is anticipated our contract will end and staff will be laid off.”

The Bureau of Prisons had planned to close the prison at the end of January, but a temporary extension was given through March 2020 to give MTC more time to find a solution to avoid closure. Unless a solution can be found in the next two months, the Bureau of Prisons will move forward with the closure.

Taft Correctional Institution has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to MTC.