Taft prison notifies county more than 300 employees could be laid off after April 30

Although the Taft Correctional Institution now has through April to come up with an alternative for closure, the prison is still preparing for the worst.

The Management & Training Corporation, which runs the prison, sent a WARN notice to the County of Kern saying that it expects its contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons will end April 30, in which 332 staff members at the prison would be laid off.

The Bureau of Prisons had planned to close the prison at the end of January, but an extension was given through April to give MTC more time to find a solution to avoid closure. Unless a solution can be found soon, the Bureau of Prisons will move forward with the closure.

Taft Correctional Institution has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to MTC.