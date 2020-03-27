Taft prison inmates being flown from Meadows Field today to other facilities due to impending closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is transferring 105 inmates from the Taft Correctional Institution today after announcing the prison will close by April 30.

This morning, the inmates were bused to Meadows Field Airport to be flown to other federal facilities across the country. With more than 1,100 inmates, this is just the first group of many set to be transferred in the coming weeks.

The Management & Training Corporation, which operates the prison, said it was notified on Wednesday by the BOP about the closure. The prison could have been closed at the end of March, but the BOP recently decided to keep it open at least another month in the hopes of finding an alternative to closure.

Earlier this week, the MTC filed a WARN notice with the County of Kern saying that it expected its contract with the BOP would end April 30. More than 300 employees will be laid off.