Taft Police remembering fellow officer who died of cancer

TAFT. Calif. (KGET) — The Taft Police Department is remembering fallen Taft Police Reserve Officer Guillermo Ocegueda, who died early Monday morning after battling an existing medical condition. Taft Police said Officer Ocegueda was affectionately known by his peers as “O.C.” The department will honor Officer Oceguada’s memory with an “End of Watch” radio broadcast at 7 p.m.

Officer Ocegueda was with the Taft Police Department since 2016. In a Facebook post, the department described Ocegueda as “a kind and caring person who always had a smile on his face.” He also worked for the University of Southern California Campus Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

A GoFundMe account was created for Officer Guillermo Ocegueda earlier this month. According to the GoFundMe, Officer Ocegueda was battling cancer. The organizer describes him as a “brother in blue, exemplary officer, public servant and family man.”