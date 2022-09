BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday.

Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner’s office.