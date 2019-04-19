Taft man charged with assaulting mother scheduled for trial later this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Taft man charged with assaulting his mother is scheduled for a five-day trial set to begin April 29.

Attorneys in the case of Joseph Taylor, 35, confirmed in court Friday they're ready for trial.

Taylor was arrested in February in the 200 block of Pierce Street in Taft on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to sheriff's officials. His mother, Twila Rash, 53, died two months later, but authorities said it's unknown if her death is connected to the alleged assault.

Rash's husband, EC Rash, said his wife suffered a stroke in 2014 and had another stroke a week or two after the alleged assault.

Taylor is in custody on $25,000 bail.