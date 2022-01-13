Taft highway is closed in both directions for overturned big rig, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taft Highway is closed in both directions between Old River and Gosford Roads for an overturned big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Old River Road and Taft Highway just before 6 a.m. for a minor injury collision between two semi-trucks, according to CHP. One trailer was on its side and leaking fluid and blocking the roadway.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Gosford Road and Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Old River Rd, according to CHP.

It is unknown how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.