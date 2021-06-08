Taft Highway closed in both directions due to fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman died in a crash on Taft Highway on Tuesday, closing the road in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the woman was driving a tan pickup truck and was going north on Old River Road. She then veered onto Taft Highway. A semi-truck was traveling eastbound when it hit the truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. The passenger, the woman’s husband, was transferred to a hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Taft Highway is expected to be closed for approximately three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

