BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home in Taft Tuesday night, according to Kern County Firefighters Department.

KCFD firefighters were dispatched to 329 Philippine Street for reports of a large fire. Firefighters, from a previous fire in Taft, arrived at the scene and found a residence engulfed in flames, which had also downed power lines that landed on the property’s fence line just after 10 p.m.

Fire officials immediately searched the home and found no one inside. The Red Cross is assisting with providing aid to the displaced family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remains under investigation.