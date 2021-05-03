Taft courthouse to partially reopen on Wednesday

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Taft courthouse will partially reopen starting Wednesday, according to the Kern County Superior Court.

The courthouse, located at 311 Lincoln Street, will begin with offering civil and traffic services on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Staff will be available between 8 a.m. and noon to accept payments, civil filings and set hearings for traffic infractions.

For traffic infractions, KCSC said same-day hearings can be set for those who appear between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. To schedule a hearing, call 661-868-5800.

Audio livestreams of proceedings will be available through the court website.