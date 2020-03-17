Taft Correctional Institution to stay open through April to find alternative to closure

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Taft Correctional Institution has another month to find an alternative to closure.

The Management and Training Corporation, which runs the prison, has confirmed that the federal Bureau of Prisons has allowed the prison to operate for another month and find a solution to avoid closure.

The prison previously had been given a deadline of March 30 to find an alternative.

The Bureau of Prisons had announced last year that it would be closing the prison in January and laying off more than 300 employees. However, the closure has been delayed multiple times in an attempt to find ways to keep the prison open.

The Taft Correctional Institution has a capacity of 2,500 inmates and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to MTC.

