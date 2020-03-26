Taft Correctional Institution confirmed to close as of April 30

The Taft Correctional Institution is confirmed to close by April 30, according to the Management & Training Corporation.

MTC, which operates the prison, said it was notified on Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Prisons that at this point, it intends to close the Taft Correctional Institution at the end of April.

The prison could have been closed at the end of this month, but BOP recently decided to keep it open at least another month in the hopes of finding an alternative to closure.

Earlier this week, MTC filed a WARN notice with the County of Kern saying that it expected its contract with the BOP would end April 30. More than 300 employees will be laid off.

The Taft Correctional Institution has a capacity of 2,500 inmates and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to MTC.

The inmates at the prison are expected to be transferred to other facilities.

In addition to the pending closure, the prison is also working to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 by suspending visits, limiting inmate movement, limiting staff travel and more.



Donald Thornsberry, a vocational instructor for MTC, criticized the BOP for deciding to close the prison amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In my opinion, this is morally and ethically wrong to do to staff and inmates during this time,” he said in a statement to the media. “The job market is suffering severely, there is already an influx of unemployment cases, and we do not know when this pandemic will end.”