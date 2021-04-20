Taft College to hold in-person commencement ceremony

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Taft College has planned an in-person commencement ceremony June 3 at Taft Union High School’s Marion Martin Memorial Stadium.

Graduate candidates who would like to attend must RSVP through their Taft College student email account by April 30, according to a college news release. Graduation regalia bought from Taft College Bookstore must be worn by graduate candidates during the ceremony.

Two guests are allowed for each candidate. There will be socially-distanced seating and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, the release said. Masks must be worn throughout the ceremony.

The event will be livestreamed.