BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taft College students in pursuit of careers in health care had the opportunity to shadow nurses at two major Bakersfield hospitals.

A partnership between Taft College and Kern County Healthcare employers, the Allied Health Studies program, gave 25 students the opportunity to benefit from real-world experience as they work towards earning their Associate of Arts degrees.

The Allied Health curriculum includes challenging prep courses like biology, anatomy, chemistry and medical terminology.

Students began shadowing hospital nurses in mid-June and will finish in late July.